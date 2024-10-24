Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 44,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 207,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday.

Get Noah alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Noah

Noah Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $839.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.74 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 26.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Noah announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Noah by 2,218.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 510.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.