Northland Capital Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Northland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,095,000 after acquiring an additional 286,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,296,000 after acquiring an additional 75,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

