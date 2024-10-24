Northland Capmk Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Intel

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Intel’s FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Intel Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.03. Intel has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,528 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,410,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,513,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,161,779,000 after purchasing an additional 487,191 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.