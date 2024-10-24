Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 2.3 %

NCLH stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

