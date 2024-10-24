Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 12 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.91 ($0.05).
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of £7.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
