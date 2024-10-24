Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 73,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 63,399 shares.The stock last traded at $29.09 and had previously closed at $29.70.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $925.90 million and a P/E ratio of 7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $111.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.71 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 28.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $1,767,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $2,086,000.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.
