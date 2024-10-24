OMG Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.60 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $36.60 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00039551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000087 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

