Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Orora Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17.

Get Orora alerts:

Orora Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.