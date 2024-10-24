OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.000-9.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.00-9.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.65. 400,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,080. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $480.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.60.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,189. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

