Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.82, but opened at $25.36. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 1,167,636 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -102.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 439,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.