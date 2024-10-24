Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Has $462,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Travelers Companies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $257.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.20. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $269.55. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,671.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,671.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

