Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pentair Stock Performance

Pentair stock opened at $98.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 23.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

