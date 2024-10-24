PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

