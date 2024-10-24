Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPTA

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $655.77 million, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Perpetua Resources

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,299.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth about $5,701,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.