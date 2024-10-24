Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CATX traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,841. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $217,000. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,390,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 135.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

