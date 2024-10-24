Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

PBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 1.7 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,436,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 39,682 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 137,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 76,752 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 22.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $1,521,000.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

