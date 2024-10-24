Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Raised by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $17,670,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,596,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $3,596,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after buying an additional 39,775 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 69.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.57. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

