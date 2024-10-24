Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Buys 155 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPC traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,389. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $112.74 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.23 and its 200-day moving average is $142.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

