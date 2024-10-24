Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 154,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 134,153 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at $1,669,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter worth $697,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,712,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,259,000 after buying an additional 344,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

