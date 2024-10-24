Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Polaris has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Polaris has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Polaris to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PII stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 829,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04. Polaris has a 12 month low of $68.59 and a 12 month high of $100.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Polaris

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.