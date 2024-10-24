Polygon (MATIC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.19 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Polygon has a market capitalization of $933.70 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon Coin Profile

Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,613,417,568 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.

Buying and Selling Polygon

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars.

