PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Reaches $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $222.47 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00103669 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012057 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000079 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

