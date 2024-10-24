Premier Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Premier Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Premier Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

PFC stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $112.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Premier Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $669,272.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,114 shares in the company, valued at $953,231.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,272.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

(Get Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.