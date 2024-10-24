Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PRMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

PRMW stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,003,000 after buying an additional 248,774 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,647,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,868,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Primo Water by 27.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,401,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 300,929 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Primo Water by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

