PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.300-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. PROG also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.70-$0.80 EPS.

PROG Trading Up 1.5 %

PROG stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. PROG has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $50.28.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $592.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.23 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

PROG Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James raised shares of PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

