PSI Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDQ. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 55,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $25.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.