PSI Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after buying an additional 916,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 555.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $117,599,000 after buying an additional 810,923 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 456.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 27,453 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $174.90 billion, a PE ratio of 104.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

