PSI Advisors LLC Grows Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,182,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275,035 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 131,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 694,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 23,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PREF opened at $18.74 on Thursday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

