PSI Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of IEP stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.76%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -347.83%.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.