PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 156.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.47.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $149.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

