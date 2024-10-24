Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 24.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 14.3% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.8% in the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.4% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.93.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PSA traded up $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $341.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.68. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.82 and a 200-day moving average of $306.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.