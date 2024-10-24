Pulse Seismic Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PSD)

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Pulse Seismic Stock Down 1.3 %

PSD opened at C$2.34 on Thursday. Pulse Seismic has a 52 week low of C$1.73 and a 52 week high of C$2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$119.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Pulse Seismic alerts:

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.30 million for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 40.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pulse Seismic will post 0.0407643 EPS for the current year.

About Pulse Seismic

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.