PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $144.26, but opened at $138.58. PulteGroup shares last traded at $137.26, with a volume of 651,325 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.
View Our Latest Report on PulteGroup
PulteGroup Price Performance
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup
In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 14.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PulteGroup
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The Nuclear Shift: 3 Best Uranium ETFs to Invest in for 2024
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.