PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $144.26, but opened at $138.58. PulteGroup shares last traded at $137.26, with a volume of 651,325 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 14.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.