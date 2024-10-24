Q3 EPS Forecast for Western Forest Products Cut by Analyst

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.00 million. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 4.13%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.49. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

