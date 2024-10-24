QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $166.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

