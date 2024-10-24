Qubic Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.96 Million (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Qubic coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Qubic has a total market cap of $174.11 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qubic has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qubic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00244320 BTC.

Qubic Profile

Qubic launched on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 118,633,335,608,057 coins and its circulating supply is 116,880,668,061,687 coins. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 118,633,335,608,057 with 116,880,668,061,687 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.0000015 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,069,680.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.