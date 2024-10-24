Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

DGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $157.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $120.87 and a 1 year high of $159.94.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.