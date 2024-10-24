Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.75.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $157.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.88 and a 200-day moving average of $144.48. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $120.87 and a one year high of $159.94. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

