RAM Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 1.0% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,900,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,400,000 after purchasing an additional 249,737 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth $7,402,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,561,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 550.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 159,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 134,570 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,142,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 128,145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

