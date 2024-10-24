Raymond James Predicts TSE:WFG FY2026 Earnings

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for West Fraser Timber in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the company will earn $16.48 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WFG. CIBC raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

WFG opened at C$130.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$115.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 2.03. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$88.61 and a 1-year high of C$141.27.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C($0.12). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.21 billion.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 75.88%.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.