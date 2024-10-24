Raymond James Predicts TSE:WFG FY2026 Earnings

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for West Fraser Timber in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the company will earn $16.48 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WFG. CIBC raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
WFG opened at C$130.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$115.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 2.03. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$88.61 and a 1-year high of C$141.27.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C($0.12). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.21 billion.
West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 75.88%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- A $1.75 Billion Gamble: Can Lucid Ignite Growth?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- The Rally in Lockheed Martin and RTX Can Continue: Here’s Why
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Undervalued Technology Stocks With Big Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.