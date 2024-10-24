Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/22/2024 – Berry Global Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2024 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $74.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Berry Global Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/3/2024 – Berry Global Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/13/2024 – Berry Global Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/4/2024 – Berry Global Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.46. 422,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,492. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Berry Global Group Inc alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,889.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.