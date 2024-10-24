Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 10/22/2024 – Berry Global Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 10/15/2024 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $74.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 10/11/2024 – Berry Global Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 10/3/2024 – Berry Global Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 9/13/2024 – Berry Global Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 9/4/2024 – Berry Global Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.46. 422,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,492. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,889.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

