Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0972

Request (REQ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0972 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $74.72 million and approximately $565,354.04 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,861.78 or 0.99947078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007287 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00065296 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09648613 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $828,524.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

