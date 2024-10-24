Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY):

10/24/2024 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2024 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $1,337.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2024 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/14/2024 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY traded up $7.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,206.52. The stock had a trading volume of 76,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,236. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,221.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,147.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,080.64. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,739,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,954,404,000 after purchasing an additional 57,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,649,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after buying an additional 376,167 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after buying an additional 853,633 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

