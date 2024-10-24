Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues Earnings Results

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.030-1.050 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 1.4 %

ROIC stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

