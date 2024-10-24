Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues Earnings Results

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.030-1.050 EPS.
Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 1.4 %
ROIC stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.45.
Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
