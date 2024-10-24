Reviewing Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) and Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Irish Residential Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust -1.32% -0.24% -0.14% Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $654.59 million 6.87 -$17.23 million ($0.03) -666.00 Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Irish Residential Properties REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Irish Residential Properties REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Independence Realty Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Independence Realty Trust and Irish Residential Properties REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 1 0 6 0 2.71 Irish Residential Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $19.57, suggesting a potential downside of 2.04%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Irish Residential Properties REIT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (together with IRES Residential Properties Limited & IRES Fund Management Limited, the “Group”) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,915 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork with an additional 91 units due for delivery before the end of H1 2022 under pre-purchase contracts and a further 44 units in 2023. The Company has a further 61 units currently under construction directly on owned sites due in H1 2022 and has planning approval to develop an additional 543 residential units on its existing sites. The Company’s shares are listed on Euronext Dublin.

