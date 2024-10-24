Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $61.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.43. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $503,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,279.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $249,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,381.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $503,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,279.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,814,424. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $6,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,721 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $2,208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,166,000 after purchasing an additional 177,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

