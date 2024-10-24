Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Ribbon Communications’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ribbon Communications updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 141,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,365. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

