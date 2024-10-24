Riverwater Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 385.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,545 shares during the period. A-Mark Precious Metals accounts for approximately 1.0% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $475,217.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,765.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $475,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,765.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $999,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,498.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMRK

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.