Riverwater Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 38.6% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $75.80 on Thursday. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZZ

About AZZ

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.