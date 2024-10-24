Riverwater Partners LLC Has $743,000 Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 794,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,261,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,254,000 after buying an additional 32,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,297,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $2,129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,745,870.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 2.2 %

AVY opened at $207.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.00 and a 200-day moving average of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.